Smriti Irani recalls first scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi; REVEALS director felt she lacked talent
On June 3, Indian Television's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reached a milestone. The most-loved show completed 20 long years on TV, and it called for celebrations all over. The show's producer expressed her gratitude towards everyone who was a part of KSBKBT for making it what it was and is. Now, the show's face, Smriti Irani aka Tulsi has got all nostalgic and taken down her memory lane as she recalled her first scene from the show. She revealed some never-heard-before secrets, which will leave you shocked as well as surprised.
For Smriti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a life-changing opportunity, as it made her the most-loved actress of the Telly world. Not only her, the show which ran for 8 successful years changed the lives of Ekta Kapoor as well as the entire team. So, as the saas-bahu saga clocked 20, everyone got emotional, sharing some unheard stories. Smirti, who is now a renowned politician, revisited her first sequence from the show and said that she was extremely nervous back then. She also revealed how the director thought that she lacked talent, and believed that the show would be a 'flop' because of her.
Smriti revealed that the director had complained about her acting skills to Ekta Kapoor, and she the TV Czarina then had a heart-to-heart conversation with her. Ekat spoke to Smirti about why she is not unleashing her full-potential, the actress shared her problems. She then asked Ekta for a favour, which she readily agreed. The actor-turned-politician further expressed her gratitude towards everyone (the entire cast and crew) for supporting her and giving their best to the show. 'I cherish every moment and especially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive,' concluded Smriti.
Take a look at Smriti's emotional post on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:
20 years ago this was possibly one of my first scenes with Sudha Aunty. I raced through my lines ,nervous as hell coz @ektarkapoor was called to the shooting floor by the director who told her the project was a sure shot flop since the girl cast as Tulsi did not have the talent to see it through. Upon enquiring why I was not unleashing my full potential as an actor I told her “ can I play the character as I deem fit instead of being told how to emote?” I promised her I’d take help of every colleague possible if I felt I can’t measure up alone. EK said done and the rest was TV history. Today 2 decades later in absentia I say thank you for the belief @ektarkapoor , thank you @monishasinghkatial for first refusing to cast me & then supporting me all the way. Thank you to the ever changing Mihir from @amarupadhyay_official to dada @ronitboseroy . To kids like @karishmaktanna @ihansika @masumimewawalla @mounirooy & all those I have not been able to name. To bahus ranging from @gpradhan @shilpa_saklani_official & sons @meetsumeet18 @hitentejwani , Sandeep Baswana... & many more relationships I lived on screen who are friends for life. To @mandirabedi & @jaya.bhattacharya who were the best on screen villains possibly and absolute sweethearts off screen. Many more who were a part of the journey .. I cherish every moment & specially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive.#20yearsofkyunkiisaasbhikabhibahuthi
Within moments of Ekta sharing the post, her former colleagues and fans showered her with love and praises. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.