Smriti Irani recalls first scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi; REVEALS director felt she lacked talent

As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 20 long years on Television; Smriti Irani aka Tulsi took down her memory lane to revisit her first scene from the show and revealed some secrets. She also expressed her gratitude towards Ekta Kapoor and the entire team. Check it out.

On June 3, Indian Television's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reached a milestone. The most-loved show completed 20 long years on TV, and it called for celebrations all over. The show's producer expressed her gratitude towards everyone who was a part of KSBKBT for making it what it was and is. Now, the show's face, Smriti Irani aka Tulsi has got all nostalgic and taken down her memory lane as she recalled her first scene from the show. She revealed some never-heard-before secrets, which will leave you shocked as well as surprised.

For Smriti, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a life-changing opportunity, as it made her the most-loved actress of the Telly world. Not only her, the show which ran for 8 successful years changed the lives of Ekta Kapoor as well as the entire team. So, as the saas-bahu saga clocked 20, everyone got emotional, sharing some unheard stories. Smirti, who is now a renowned politician, revisited her first sequence from the show and said that she was extremely nervous back then. She also revealed how the director thought that she lacked talent, and believed that the show would be a 'flop' because of her.

Smriti revealed that the director had complained about her acting skills to Ekta Kapoor, and she the TV Czarina then had a heart-to-heart conversation with her. Ekat spoke to Smirti about why she is not unleashing her full-potential, the actress shared her problems. She then asked Ekta for a favour, which she readily agreed. The actor-turned-politician further expressed her gratitude towards everyone (the entire cast and crew) for supporting her and giving their best to the show. 'I cherish every moment and especially am grateful to the viewers who kept our passions alive,' concluded Smriti.

Take a look at Smriti's emotional post on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:

