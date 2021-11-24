Smriti Irani’s shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show cancelled because of THIS misunderstanding?

The Kapil Sharma Show has been a massive hit among television viewers. Ever since it made a comeback after a gap of a few months, the popular comedy show has been entertaining viewers with high doses of laughter. Every weekend, Kapil Sharma’s stage is graced by popular and loved celebrities of the country. And this time around, Honorable Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani was about to be seen in the upcoming episode of the show, however, the shoot for the episode has been reportedly cancelled over a misunderstanding.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Smriti Irani, who is debuting as an author, was about to grace Kapil Sharma’s comedy show to talk about her book. However, Irani could not shoot for the show. Reportedly, there was a misunderstanding between the gatekeeper of The Kapil Sharma Show and Smriti Irani’s driver, which lead to the shoot being cancelled. As per reports, both the actress-turned-politician, and Kapil Sharma were unaware about the issue.

Recently, Smriti Irani shared a video on her Instagram space, giving a teaser of her upcoming book. Many celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, and Mouni Roy congratulated the debut author. Ekta even wrote a long comment appreciating Smriti. Ekta’s comment read, “She is special in many ways. I've seen her as a leader focused driven, strong resilient but I've also seen her soft compassionate empathetic to ppl who are not even in her life ( her old co tv colleagues) ! No one knows art world economics n human psychology like her and yet she stands nonchalant when people questioned it cause of her humble n tv background! N now she is breaking new ground by turning into an author ! How do you manage all this ! ? I think cause u believe ! To someone I’m so proud to know here is a book I’m waiting to read.”

Smriti replied, “Thank you for believing, for supporting, for being there always like a rock.”

