Smriti Irani shares her new look in the latest selfie; Ekta Kapoor reacts

Smriti Irani is still remembered for her iconic role of Tulsi. The former actress is a politician.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has huge popularity among the masses. People still recognize her as Tulsi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She became overnight popular from the show which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Later on, she left the industry to pursue her political career. But she keeps her fans updated about her personal life on social media. She is super active on Instagram. The former actress looks like has been following a workout regime during the pandemic.

Her latest Instagram picture is proof that she has lost weight. She recently shared a selfie on her official Instagram handle and wrote, ‘Been a while...’ In the picture, the change is visible. She has shared a closer look of her face. Her diamond nose pin is not to miss in the photo. Her close friend and TV producer also dropped a comment and wrote ‘thin’. Aashka Goradia is also complimented with eye-heart emojis. Jaya Bhattacharya also wrote, ‘Looking great’. Fans were also left in shock after she posted the picture.

One of the fans wrote, “Pl share secret of weight loss will be motivating for so many of us struggling.” Another called her “Iron woman”.

Take a look at her post here:

Recently, Maniesh Paul had also shared a picture wherein he had recently visited her house. In the picture, she was looking very fit and looks like she has been working hard on her physical transformation. She wore a brown suit. She had also reshared the pictures on her Instagram story, and replied ‘kaadha yukt, chinta mukt’.

Credits :Smriti Irani Instagram

