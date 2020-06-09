Smriti Irani wants to meet Hina Khan after the actress 'admired' her for a sweet gesture; Take a look

Smriti Irani replied to Hina Khan's sweet note admiring her, and expressed that she wishes to meet the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress in person soon. Take a look.

is one actress that everyone loves and admires. She has become an inspiration to many who desire to achieve their dreams. After playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 long years, the actress went on to do some clutter-breaking projects. With her acting prowess and scintillating performance, Hina is touted to the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Not only her acting skills but also her beauty, fashion statement, and fitness mantras have wowed many.

She enjoys a huge fan following on social media, who look up to her for inspiration to lead a happy and successful life. While she inspires many, Hina also adores someone else as her idol and inspiration. And it is none other than Smriti Irani. Yes, Hina is in awe of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress, Smirti, who is now a powerful name in politics. Recently on TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's birthday, Smriti shared a special video for Ekta as she reunited the cast of the daily soap after 20 long years. Hina was awestruck by Smirti ji's efforts and commented on the post admiring her for her sweet gesture.

The young actress had written, 'That is so sweet of you. You have been my only favorite actress since that time. I have always mentioned in my each and every interview from the past 11 years, you were magical on-screen.' Hina's comment has touched Smirti Irani's heart and now, the actress-turned-politician is desiring to meet Hina. Yes, Smriti noticed Hina's sweet comment on the post and expressed her gratitude for her heartwarming words. Smriti replied, 'Thank You Hina, very kind of you. I look forward to meeting you in person.'

Take a look at Hina Khan and Smirti Irani's social media banter here:

Well, after Smirti Irani expressing her wish to meet Hina Khan, we cannot wait for the two to meet each other soon. It is going to be one of the most memorable moments when Hina meets her favorite actress Smirti Irani, isn't it? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

