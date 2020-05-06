Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta announce their baby girl's name with a picture perfect family photo

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have finally made the big reveal about their baby girl's name and we think it is adorable. Find out.

Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi actor Smriti Khanna recently embraced motherhood with husband Gautam Gupta. The couple welcomed a baby girl on April 15, 2020. These are tough times, however, the couple has been very happy and they have been constantly treating their fans with adorable photos. And while both the mother and the daughter are keeping healthy, there has been a lot of conversation about what name have they decided on.

And well, as it turns out, they do name a have for their baby girl and it is just as cute as her. Smriti took to social media as she shared an adorable photo of the three of them and while it was obviously a cute click, the caption gave away the name. She wrote Anayka with a heart and apart from that, she also wrote how this is their first family picture together and they definitely make for the perfect one, don't they?

Check out Smriti Khanna's post here:

Meanwhile, during an exclusive chat with us, Smriti went on to reveal if they plan on having a grand celebration once the lockdown is lifted marking the celebration of their baby girl. She told us, "We will have a puja or something if things normalises. We did a little puja in the house recently. But let's see. How do we plan anything? We keep face timing with friends and everyone because they are all so excited."

