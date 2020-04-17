Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta are proud parents to a baby girl

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have welcomed a baby girl on April 15, 2020, and both of them took to social media to make the happy announcement. Check out their posts here.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have embraced parenthood as the duo welcomed a baby girl on April 15, 2020. Both of them decided to share the happy news with their fans on social media and along with it, we also got a glimpse of their bundle of joy, as Gautam called her in his post. Meanwhile, Smriti simply made the announcement about the arrival of their princess along with the day and in the photo, the two are holding onto their baby girl while looking at each other, and it is adorable.

In fact, it was only a couple of days back that Smriti had wished Gautam with one of the most adorable wish as she apologized to him, telling him his birthday gift is a little late. Meanwhile, as soon as the two shared the photos and the news, congratulatory messages on both their photos ushered in. The good news has definitely taken over the internet since everyone could use good news in such trying times. Well, we wish both the parents all the best for this journey they are about to embark on and also pray for the well-being of both, the mother and the daughter.

Check out their posts here:

Meanwhile, it was rather recently that Smriti shared a heartfelt post on social media and wrote, "Dear baby, just hang in there for a few more days. The world outside is going crazy! I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that you’re so strong already and you’ll be born into a world which is learning a whole new way of living, which isn’t a bad thing. Also know that you’re celebrated each day. Every kick, roll and movement within is noticed and adored. I hope you’re feeling all the love. I feel for other mamas who are in this situation - a pregnancy full of uncertainty and added anxiety. But remember, we are all together in this and together we can do it all."

