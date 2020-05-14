Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta to be seen in a new single

Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, who recently became parents ofa baby girl, will be soon seen together in a new single, titled "Wajah".

Announcing the news, Smriti took to Instagram and wrote: "Super thrilled to share another good news with you all. @mistergautam & I are starring in a new single...it will mesmerize you and make you miss your better half more. Here is the first look at the ballad of love. Stay Tuned!"

The love song is sung by Rahul Jain.

Along with it, Smriti uploaded a motion poster that shows her sharing a romantic moment with Gautam.

The couple met on the sets of the TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".

"Wajah" is presented by Jackky Bhagnani's music label Jjust Music.

Also Read Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta announce their baby girl's name with a picture perfect family photo

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×