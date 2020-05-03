Smriti Khanna shares the FIRST picture of her baby girl; Pens down a heartfelt note for the newborn

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Smriti Khanna, who welcomed a baby girl with hubby Gautam Gupta amidst lockdown, has shared the first picture of her little angel. Take a look.

Smriti Khanna, who is best known for her role in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi is enjoying the best phase of her life. The actress welcomed her first child with husband Gautam Gupta on April 15 (2020) amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. Since then, the couple has been brimming in happiness. Well, embracing parenthood is certainly the best feeling in the world, and the actors are extremely elated to have welcomed their little bundle of joy. The couple got hitched in 2017, and after three years of a 'happy marriage' became parents to a baby girl.

Ever since the little angel has arrived in their lives, Smriti and Gautam cannot take their eyes off her. The duo also keeps sharing glimpses of their baby girl on their social media handles. And recently, they dropped in a big treat for everyone. Smriti shared the first picture of her baby girl. Yes, you read that right! The Balika Vadhu actress finally posted the first photo of her little munchkin, leaving everyone in awe of her cuteness and beauty.

The picture happens to be one that was taken in the hospital after birth. While the baby is seen relaxing peacefully next to her mommy, Smriti is seen planting a sweet kiss on the newborn's forehead. Within moments of her posting the photo, her fans and friends from the industry went crazy. They couldn't stop gushing over the baby's cuteness and showered her with loads of blessings. While the couple has not yet decided a name for the baby, followers were curious to know her name.

Alongside the awe-inspiring picture, new mom Smriti also penned down a beautiful note for her newborn. She expressed her feelings of becoming a mother and made promises to keep her little one happy and safe always. Smriti wrote, 'There will never be a day, like a day you were born... Thank you for choosing me to be your mother. I promise to love you and protect you till my last breath.'

Take a look at Smriti and Gautam's baby's first picture here:

Isn't she just too adorable? The mother-daughter duo looks cute as a button, and we certainly can't take our eyes off them. Well, papa Gautam is missing, but we can't wait to see their 'happy family' photo soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

