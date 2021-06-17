A sneak peek inside the home of childhood sweethearts and new parents Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh

Take a tour of the comfortable and cozy home of the lovely couple Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

The names of the popular TV star Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Paresh, need no introduction. The Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta surely broke millions of girls’ hearts, when he declared that he was married to the beautiful and immensely talented Jankee Parekh. Their love story is nothing sort of a dream, as Nakuul Mehta describes it as love at the first sight. The actor had fallen for her when he was just 18, and he knew that she was the one for him. Though he had to struggle a lot to get her affection, she eventually fell in love with him. The duo dated for nine long years and got married in a traditional grand ceremony on January 28, 2012. They are among the strongest couples in the TV industry and share a beautiful home in Mumbai. Their home resembles a lot like their minds, which is simplicity and peacefulness. Here is a glimpse into their beautiful home-

The Living Room- It is an open hall with royal blue color and printed design sofas, along with white cushions. There is a wooden center table and a magnificent chandelier. There are some vases in matching blue and white shades.

Baby room- With the entry of a new member in their life, they have a special place for their little one. It comprises a lovely white crib with colorful decorations. There a nature-based wall sticker behind the crib and some plants placed near it.

The Bedroom- The bedroom has the theme of white and brown. There is a wooden bed with intricate carvings.

Photo gallery- There is a gallery in their home, in which the walls on both sides are filled with photos of them. There are also some posters and other décor on the walls.

By the grill- There is a nice open area for sunlight, with a wide grill. There is a cane chair for sitting where they enjoy some alone time.

Balcony-There is a small and very simple balcony that has grills that are painted white.

Mini library- The couple has a huge bookshelf with numerous books and other decorations. The shelf is painted black. There is also a huge drawer rack with white paint.

Kitchen- There is a small and cozy kitchen with a black cooktop and a white cupboard with tinted glass.

