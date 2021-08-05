A sneak peek into Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s mesmerizing beach holiday: PICS

It's vacation time for Rubina Dilaik with the love of her life Abhinav Shukla. The couple, who seems to be in Goa, is spending some quality time with each other. Rubina Dilaik, who is a social media avid, took to her gram and shared mesmerising photographs from the vacation. The radiant smile on the couple’s face is proof that they are having the best time of their life. In the pictures, Rubina was seen wearing a set of blue bikini beneath a sheer crop top and a pair of easy-breezy shorts, while Abhinav’s beach look included a pair of grey shorts, a white T-shirt, a black hat, and a pair of black shoes. Together with Rubina, he looked all ready to enjoy the beach time.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla make a stunning pair both on and off-screen. They are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. Even though fans have always been interested in their lives, they got more engrossed in them when the couple entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as two contestants competing against each other. Their bond has always been extremely strong and the couple is often seen taking trips every then and now. The new pictures from the beach are proof of their unbreakable bond.

Recently, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s new music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai’s teaser was unveiled. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans. From the teaser, it looked like the song is an emotional tale of love. The full song, crooned by Vishal Mishra, will be released on August 5.