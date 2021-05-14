A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari's fitness regime

Here we are offering a glimpse into the fitness regime of the popular actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant, Shweta Tiwari.

The Kasauti Zindagi Ki fame actress Shweta Tiwari is among the most post actresses on the silver screen. She has been receiving immense love from the audience for her numerous roles on TV. She also has a huge fan following on her social media. The actress had gone through a weight transformation some time back. She is very particular when it comes to her workout and diet owing to which the results turned out to be pretty stunning. The new look of the actress is completely flawless and absolutely admirable. She often shares pictures in her new lean figure look and one hardly keeps his gaze off her.

The actress is the mother of two beautiful kids, Palak and Reyansh. She had gained a lot of weight after the birth of her son and weighed around 73 kgs. She shared her weight loss journey in a post on her social media. She shared that she had reached more than 70 kgs when she realized that it was too much and she needs to take action. The actress said that she needed to lose weight for her character in the show ‘Hum Tum and Them’.

Hence, she consulted her dietician and with her assistance, she was able to lose 10 kgs. She said that the initial weight loss was with a dedicated weight loss plan of her dietician. She was able to get her cheat days and she also looked forward to her next meal.

The actress is very particular about her gym routine and never misses her morning workout.

Along with her diet, the actress ensures the good health of her whole family. Hence she always includes ghee in her daily food. Ghee is pure, rich in Vitamin-A, completely harmful trans-fat free, and made of short-chain fatty acids which makes absorption of ghee in the body easier.

Even during lockdown when she is home, she makes sure to exercise at the ease of her home and have healthy food.

