Sneha Jain & Harsh Nagar on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 completing 200 episodes: Very happy with our success

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, starring Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead, has been well received by the audience.

The popular family drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the lead, had come up with the second season on Navratri last year and it has got the audience intrigued. Interestingly, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 features Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead who are seen playing the role of Gehna and Anant respectively. While the show has opened to a stupendous response, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has recently completed 200 episodes and the cast is beaming with happiness for reaching this milestone.

Sharing the excitement, Sneha stated that, “I am so grateful to be a part of this show and play the character of Gehna who not only inspires thousands of young women watching the show but also encourages me to fulfil my own dreams. I really hope that our viewers will continue to appreciate our work and support Gehna in achieving her goals. When I read the storyline for the first time, I instantly knew Gehna had great potential with its strong message for everyone. 200 episodes is just a start for us and I am extremely happy with our success. I want to thank our viewers for the constant support, love, and appreciation they have shown towards our show. We hope they will continue to support the show.”

On the other hand, Harsh Nagar is also glad that their hard work has been paid well. “I am glad that we are being able to make the viewers smile in such tough times. Our hard work has borne good results. I feel very happy. The credit goes to the entire team. I enjoyed every moment of the 200 episodes we shot. As an actor, it feels great when your show completes 200 episodes; the first of many more milestones to come. My co-actors and the makers have become my extended family and also a pillar of strength for me. The fact that the audience appreciates our efforts, encourages us to give our best and keep entertaining them always,” he added.

Meanwhile, there is a buzz about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya prequel which will reportedly feature Mohammad Nazim, Gia Manek and Vandana Vithlani. While there were reports that Rupal will be reprising her role of Kokilaben in the show. However, the actress cleared the air, saying “I won't take up any project until my second dose of vaccination is done. And I am not aware of this development as of now.”

