Sneha Wagh opens up on meeting ex husband in Bigg Boss Marathi: ‘Never expected to live with him again’

Television actor Sneha Wagh is recently grabbing the headlines for her stint in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss Marathi. Wagh, who was previously evicted from the house, has now re-entered the show with two other housemates. However, before making her comeback again, the actress opened up about meeting her ex-husband after almost 14 years.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Wagh revealed that she never expected to meet her ex-husband Avishkar Darwhekar. According to Wagh, she kept her foot down and remained calm in order to de-escalate the situation. She said, “I never expected to meet him again like this and live with him again! I didn't want my personal life to become a joke so I kept quiet most of the time even though he kept saying things."

Talking further, Sneha Wagh also revealed the judgements that were passed on her. She added, “I was judged left, right and centre. Right from having a past to how I laugh, people poked me for everything. I was age and body-shamed also and that was terrible. It was really demeaning for me because people were so judgmental. No one speaks about men and about their past. Guys never get trolled on their clothes and life. A woman gets judged even by the way she conducts herself.”

Speaking of her career, Sneha Wagh stepped into the world of acting at the mere age of 13. She made her debut with the Marathi show Adhuri Ek Kahani and went on to become a household name for her stint as Chandana in Kaata Rute Konala. After this, Sneha ventured in the Hindi television world by playing pivotal characters in shows including Jyoti and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas….Veera.

ALSO READ| Sneha Wagh’s father succumbs to COVID 19 & pneumonia; TV actress mourns his demise with a heartfelt note