Sneha Wagh’s father succumbs to COVID 19 & pneumonia; TV actress mourns his demise with a heartfelt note

Sneha Wagh took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about her father's demise after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. Take a look.

Television star Sneha Wagh, who is known for her role in shows like Jyoti, Chandragupt Maurya, and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, recently took to her social media to share some unfortunate news. The actress informed her fans of her father’s demise due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. The Covid-19 pandemic has taken several lives over the last year. India is battling its biggest health crisis at the moment, with lakhs of people in need of adequate health care. The star shared a heart-wrenching message on her Instagram handle.

In her note, she mentioned the lessons he had taught her and also penned an emotional poem. Sneha also shared another post that had pictures of him. Sneha posted a childhood photo of her sitting beside her father. In her heartfelt note, she opened up about the health issues her father was facing prior to his demise. She wrote, “After Battling a month's battle with pneumonia & covid-19, I have lost my father.... shattering our hearts into a million pieces, our biggest & strongest pillar is no more.

Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything.”

Take a look at Sneha Wagh’s note for her father:

Sneha’s fans consoled the actress on her tremendous loss. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also sent her condolences in the comment section. She wrote, “Sorry to know your loss May God give you strength to overcome this pain & may rest his soul in peace...”

