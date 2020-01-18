Sona Mohapatra SLAMS National Commission for Women for closing Anu Malik #MeToo case

For the unversed,#MeToo case which was filed against Anu Malik has been closed by the National Commission for Women (NCW) due to lack of communication/substantial evidence.

The sexual harassment case which was filed against Bollywood musician Anu Malik has been closed by the National Commission for Women (NCW) due to lack of communication/substantial evidence from the complainant. And now, Sona Mohapatra who has been fighting against the singer took to her social media handles to slam the decision of NCW. She also took to her Twitter to reveal how there has been no reply from NCW on her note.

She had even given the details of the reports. First, she tweeted, "& now finally after more than 2 months of the matter & me formally lodging a complaint, the NCW called me to even hear me out. Later, she wrote, "I don’t know why it took them so long to make a perfunctory call. Isn’t the NCW set up to at least listen to women seeking help @smritiirani ji? After sharing multiple testimonies of assault & harassment, formally, shouldn’t Anu Malik be called for an enquiry, investigation?"

Check out the tweets right below.

& now finally after more than 2 months of the matter & me formally lodging a complaint, the NCW called me to even hear me out. — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 18, 2020

As per Mumbai Mirror, NCW chairperson Sharma said: “Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it.”

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More