Sonali Bendre is all set to join DID Li'l Masters Season 5 as a judge

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre will be joining the panel of judges which includes names such as popular TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D'Souza for the upcoming reality show, 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5'.

The actress says she is excited to judge the little dancers on the show.

Sonali Bendre said: "It's great to be back with Zee TV and with the bachas on set once again. As you all know, dancing is something I have always been a fan of, and I am excited to see these lil dancers showcase their talent! Watching them come up on stage, to give it their all, is just something so pure and heart-warming to watch."

Sonali has done several movies and also judged reality shows such as 'Indian Idol', 'India's Got Talent' and others. Though she is coming on this show for the first time, she says she has been following its other seasons.

The actor added: "While this may be my first time on the show, I have followed the show for years now, and I truly believe that this platform has the potential to mould each child and help them break out of their shell, giving them the confidence to face the world. Dance is such a joyous form of art and I am definitely looking forward to watching these children blossom on the show."

The dance reality show will be showing contestants between the age group of 3 to 13 years competing with each other. 'DID Li'l Masters Season 5' is coming soon on Zee TV.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy to judge Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5?