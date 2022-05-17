Sonali Bendre does a romantic 'off duty' dance with Remo Dsouza on the sets of DID Li’l Masters 5; WATCH

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is one of the most popular faces in the industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often gives a sneak peek of her personal and professional lives on social media. On the work front, she is currently co-judging the TV dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5 along with Remo Dsouza and Mouni Roy. Every now and then, she shares BTS and fun videos and pictures from the sets of DID.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress shared a fun boomerang with co-judge Remo Dsouza. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, she shared the short video. In the boomerang, they can be seen doing a dance pose. Sonali can be seen donning a beautiful black outfit while Remo looked handsome in the video.

See Sonali’s post here:

Earlier, Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl gave a romantic performance on 'Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum' on 'DID L'il Masters Season 5' latest episode. The couple was performing during the Shaadi Special episode.

In the episode, Goldie also went on to reveal their love story on the show. He mentioned, "Our marriage will complete 20 years in November this year and I am really very excited about it. I truly believe that it is fantastic to marry a friend and to turn friendship into love and spend our whole lives together. I consider myself blessed and grateful to have Sonali in my life. In fact, I still remember, when I first saw Sonali on the sets of her first film, I was blown away."

ALSO READ: DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre poses with legends Helen & Bindu; Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza join