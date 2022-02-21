Sonali Bendre on doing DID Li’l masters 5: Talent shows are like a little gateway into another universe

Sonali Bendre is making her comeback on television as the judge of DID Li’l masters season 5. The actress had quit the show India’s Best Dramebaaz after she was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018, and now she is back after four years.

Talking about her return on the show, the actress shared with Bombay Times, “It wasn’t planned. My body had gone through so much and I needed to recover, so I started focusing on regaining my strength. When I returned from New York after my treatment in December 2018, I came in a wheelchair, but I did not want to walk out of the airport like that. So, I held on to Goldie (her husband) and decided that I am going to walk out without a wheelchair. A reality show is physically demanding and one is expected to spend many hours shooting for it. So, I needed strength to be able to go out and do it. I feel my body has done well. I am now ready to go back and get to where I was. Yes, it's been a four-year pause, but I am back.”

The actress shared that she is less conscious about her looks now, she said, “There are times when I still fall back into the pattern of feeling insecure about how I am looking, but then it’s a process where I tell myself that’s not the only thing. It’s not just about how I look or dress. It’s about what I am as a person and what I bring to the table.” Sonali genuinely feels that you have to enjoy what’s unfolding in front of you. If you look at it with kindness and love, you will enjoy it a lot more. That’s what she intends to do enjoy the process of being on this reality show. She says in a country like ours, talent shows are like a little gateway into another universe. She will be judging the show along with Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo Dsouza.



Also read- Sonali Bendre is all set to join DID Li'l Masters Season 5 as a judge