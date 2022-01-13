Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy to judge Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5?

Television is currently filled with reality shows including Bigg Boss 15, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and others. On January 15, India’s Got Talent will also start telecasting. Amid this, there is news that Dance India Dance, a successful dance reality show, will be returning on television with its new season. The show was judged by three masters, Remo, Geeta, Terence, and grandmaster Mithun, and was very popular. But the new report is claiming that Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy will be judging this time.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, the audition dates will be out once the judges' panel is final. Well, the actresses have been approached but the details are not revealed. The report also claims that the new season will not have Mithun Chakraborty as grandmaster but Remo will be seen in his position. To note, several judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh. Dance India Dance, which is also known as DID, also has other competition versions such as DID Doubles and DID Super Moms.

It is worth mentioning here that the first season of the reality show was judged by Farah Khan and Sandip Soparrkar. Season 2 was judged by Master Geeta and Master Marzi. Geeta Kapoor, Ahmad Khan, and Mudassar Khan were judges of the third season. The show returned with its 4th season after 4 years and Marzi Pestonji, Chitrangnda Singh and Siddharth Anand were the judges.

