Sonali Bendre says ‘sob stories’ on reality shows are real: ‘We don’t need to create them’

Sonali Bendre has returned to work as a judge on DID Li’l Masters 5 with Remo D’souza and Mouni Roy. Sonali is back after a long hiatus. Recently in an interview, Sonali opened up about the criticism regarding reality shows portraying sob stories of contestants to garner higher TRPs.

Sonali turned down the claims that reality shows use sob stories to bring in higher TRPs. She told ETimes, “Honestly, the shows I’ve done if I speak according to them… the disparity in our country is so much that you don’t need to create sobbing stories.” She added that it is very sad to see where the children come from and that the reality shows give them a semblance of a chance. She further said that there is a lot of disparity in the country, and parents believe that their children would have a better life after using such opportunities.

She added, “Ye jo situation hai, hum jahan baithe hain it is very easy to comment (It is very easy to comment on such a situation), ” adding that the children deserve everything they’re getting from the reality shows, as they’ve already suffered enough. Thus you don’t need to create it, it is the reality of their life, Sonali concluded.

For those unaware, Sonali had taken a break to undergo treatment for cancer in the US. And now she is back on the sets. Earlier, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonali revealed her filmmaker-hubby Goldie Behl reaction when she decided to start working again. Sonali told us, “He has been asking me to do this much earlier. He is like, ‘you are fine, your brain is so sharp, just get back’. He has been telling me, ‘you should get back to work’ because knowing me he said, ‘at that point in time, so many years back in the 90s, you used to work the way they work today. So you would really enjoy the process of working in today’s day and age’. So yes, he has been telling me to come back and work for the longest time now,”

