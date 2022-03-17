Sonali Bendre shares past & present pics of dance rehearsal with Geeta Kapur; Farah Khan wishes to be there

Sonali Bendre is presently seen as the judge of the reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5. The Bollywood actress recently went down memory lane with her latest Instagram post. The 90s star shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the dance rehearsals of her popular song ‘Tum Nahin Jaana’ from her 1998 hit movie, Duplicate.

Sonali shared photos with choreographer Geeta Kapur, who was assisting Farah Khan at that time. The post also has the clicks of the two women on the stage of DID Li’l Masters. They were seen striking the same pose as their throwback photos. Geeta appears to be a special guest on the dance show, who’ll be seen in the upcoming episode.

Sonali shared in the caption, “Circa 1996! Sooo many memories come flooding back with these photos This is me, rehearsing with @geeta_kapurofficial for ‘Tum Nahin Jana’ from #Duplicate Missed you @farahkhankunder #DIDLilMasters.”

Sonali’s post received a lot of celebrity reactions, Tahira Kashyap wrote “Wow!”, Farah, who’s also the mentor of Geeta Kapur, wrote, “Awwww so good to see ul both together.. wish i was there.” Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Fabulous then . Fabulous now”. Numerous fans of the actress also appreciated her post. Some comments are, “Beautiful mamory”, “Mam how do you manage to look so charismatic always”, “You are actually the real beauty”, etc.

DID Li’l Masters marks Sonali Bendre’s return to the television screen after three years. The dance reality show is judged by Sonali Bendre along with Mouni Roy and Remo D’Souza. Jay Bhanushali is the host of the show.



