Sonali Bendre on Zee TV's DID L’il Masters Season 5 creating world record: This is the best moment in my life

One of the most loved reality shows of the telly world, DID L’il Masters, is now coming back with its 5th season. The show will be judged by Rema D’souza, Mouni Roy, and Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre. Prior to the show launch, the channel had conducted the world’s largest video mosaic with over 1500+ people including Bollywood’s favourite diva Sonali Bendre. This one-of-a-kind video mosaic has created a world record and the channel achieved a new milestone.

In the run-up to the launch of ‘DID L’il Masters season 5’, the channel has set out on a marketing blitzkrieg across the country to ensure that the new season creates a high level of excitement all over the country.

The highlight initiative was the biggest and first-of-its-kind fan-sourced 360-degree dance video mosaic on the streets of Mumbai. It offered passionate dancers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to express their love for dance while being captured by a 360-degree rotating camera. Each such 360-degree dance video of a DID buff dancing their best was included in a 30 ft x 11 ft video mosaic.

The three-day activity that commenced on 5th March at Bandra's Carter Road Promenade, witnessed a total of 1500+ entries by 7th March. It led the way for the channel to make a spectacular entry into the International Book of Records. One of the judges of the show, Sonali Bendre too participated in this activity by recording the final video to register a world record of the ‘World’s biggest 360-degree Video Mosaic’ using maximum, unique 360-degree videos sourced within 3 days.

Talking about the same, Sonali shared with India Times, “I never really thought I would contribute to creating a world record in anything in life, but today I have. This is the best moment in my life. After I left for my treatment, I didn’t really know if I will ever get a chance to be here, breaking the world record and judging a reality show that too with Remo and Mouni. This moment makes me very emotional and is filled with gratitude for me and I couldn’t have been happier than this and for where I am.”

DID L’il Masters Season 5 premiere on 12th March and air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM, only on Zee TV.



