Sonali Phogat Death: Aide Sudhir Sangwan had access to her secret lockers and eyed on her property; Report

Content Warning: This article contains references to drugs and murder.

Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, in Goa, and the news of her death came as a shock to many in the entertainment and political industry. Sonali's death under mysterious circumstances led the family to file a case and requested Goa police to investigate the matter. After the post-mortem report, it was declared that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' on her body. Post which, a murder case under Section 302 as per the Indian Penal Code, was registered.

After this, her PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, one more person was arrested in Sonali's case. As per India's Today report, Sonali's nephew had earlier claimed that Sonali's aide Sudhir Sangwan had his eyes on Sonali's property. He had also said that Sudhir was trying to put Sonali on drugs for quite some time. He had also given her spiked pudding two months before she died. Now, according to the latest development in the case, Sudhir Sangwan also had access to Sonali's secret lockers and passwords.

The electronic locker has now been sealed by the police after Sudhir failed to unlock it with passwords. Three diaries with details about BJP leaders and expenses have also been recovered by the police.

For the unversed, Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. On the same night, Sonali had gone out to party with her PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, at Curlie's restaurant in North Goa, and on the pretext of partying Sudhir spiked Sonali's drinking water and forced Sonali to drink methamphetamine drugs (meth). Post this, she complained of feeling uneasy and sick in the restaurant.

Later, she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to the hotel, where they were staying. On Tuesday morning, Sonali was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m, where she was declared brought dead. While Sudhir and Sukhwinder are charged with murder, the restaurant owner and drug dealer are charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On August 25, Thursday, The Goa Police arrested Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh. Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi, while addressing a press conference, said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime. The two have been sent to 10 days in police custody.

The police have so far interrogated more than 25 people, including the staff at the restaurant, the resort where Phogat was staying, the hospital where she was declared brought dead, and her driver. On the personal front, Sonali Phogat has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat.

