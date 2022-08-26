Sonali Phogat Death Case: Accused only questioned, not arrested; Report

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and politician Sonali Phogat's death on August 22 left everyone in a state of shock. As per reports, she was in Goa with her staff, and initially, it was reported that she died of cardiac arrest. However, after the autopsy report, new developments in the case have come to the forefront. On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted on Phogat's body by forensic experts and it stated that there were multiple 'blunt force injuries,' which led the Goa police to file a murder case, stated PTI.

On Friday, the two accused, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder (Sonali Phogat's associates) were interrogated by the police in connection with her alleged murder. The PTI report further states that these names figure as accused in the FIR (First Information Report) for murder. Contrary to the reports, Sudhir and Sukhwinder haven't been arrested yet, they've been detained. On Thursday, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed PTI that these two associates were arrested following the autopsy on Phogat's body.

Inspector Prashal P N Desai of Anjuna Police Station in North Goa district told PTI, "They have been detained, not arrested."

Sonali Phogat (41), was a social media star that helped her bag the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. She made a wild card entry in Salman Khan's show and was loved by the audience. It was on August 22 that she along with Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi checked into a hotel in Anjuna. The following day, she was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital, and the doctors said that she's died of a suspected cardiac arrest.

A few hours before her death, Sonali Phogat had shared videos of her dancing happily with a pink turban tied around her head. Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and many others mourned her death.

