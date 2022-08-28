Sonali Phogat Death: Drug dealer arrested by Police; More than 25 people get interrogated in the case

Content Warning: This article contains references to drugs and murder.

Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left the entertainment and political industry in shock. Sonali passed away on Monday, August 22, and the news of her demise spread like wildfire. Sonali's death under mysterious circumstances led the family to file a case and requested Goa police to investigate the matter. After the post-mortem report, it was declared that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' on her body. Post which, a murder case under Section 302 as per the Indian Penal Code, was registered.

Now as per the PTI report, after PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, one more person has been arrested in Sonali's case. As per the report, the drug dealer was arrested on August 27, Saturday night for allegedly supplying drugs to another dealer, who is accused of supplying drugs to Ms. Phogat's associates. The owner of the restaurant where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death, was also arrested on Saturday. With this, five people have so far been arrested in Sonali's murder case.

Phogat was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs (meth) by the accused at the famous restaurant-cum-nightclub Curlie on Anjuna beach on Monday, the police have said, citing security camera footage and confessions. While Sudhir and Sukhwinder are charged with murder, the restaurant owner and drug dealer are charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sonali Phogat's Demise:

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. On the same night, Sonali had gone out to party with her PA Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, at Curlie's restaurant in North Goa, and on the pretext of partying Sudhir spiked Sonali's drinking water and forced Sonali to drink it. Post this, she complained of feeling uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later, she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to the hotel, where they were staying. On Tuesday morning, Sonali was taken to St. Anthony hospital in Anjuna at around 8 a.m, where she was declared brought dead.

Though Phogat's death was initially seen as a case of heart attack, a murder case was registered by Goa police after her family demanded a thorough probe and an intervention by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Haryana government has said that it will write to Goa to seek the handover of actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The announcement was made after Phogat's family met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh.

On August 25, Thursday, The Goa Police arrested Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, in connection with Sonali Phogat's murder case. Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi while addressing a press conference on Friday, said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime. The two have been sent to 10 days in police custody.

The police have so far interrogated more than 25 people, including the staff at the restaurant, the resort where Phogat was staying, the hospital where she was declared brought dead, and her driver.

Sonali Phogat was a politician-actor and came into the limelight after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. Numerous celebs including Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and Himanshi Khurana, among others mourned the untimely passing away of Sonali Phogat. On the personal front, Sonali is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

