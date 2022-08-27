Sonali Phogat Death: Family claims she was taken to Goa on pretext of film shoot; Demands detailed inquiry

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and politician Sonali Phogat's family cried foul play on her death. Sonali's death under mysterious circumstances led the family to file a case and requested Goa police to investigate the matter. After the post-mortem report, it was declared that there were 'multiple blunt force injuries' on her body. Post which, a murder case under Section 302 as per the Indian Penal Code, was registered.

Sonali Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh were arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the murder. On Friday, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi addressed a press conference and said that Sangwan confessed to the crime. He added that Sangwan drugged Sonali's water at a restaurant in North Goa and forced her to drink it. The officer said, "After drinking the water, she felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later, she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to the hotel, where they were staying and then to St Antony’s hospital, Anjuna where she was declared brought dead."

She was fit and had no health issues: Vatan Dhaka

Reportedly, Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka, in his complaint, alleged that Sudhir murdered his sister with the intention of taking over her properties and financial assets. Speaking to BT, the deceased's younger brother, Vatan Dhaka said, "She was fit and had no health issues or ailment. She was very particular of her diet, too. The news of her sudden death came as a shock to us.”

Vatan said that Sudhir called up to inform him about Sonali's death and the irregularities in his statements drew Vatan suspicious, and therefore, the family filed a complaint. Vatan told the publication, "Her personal assistant called to inform me in the morning (August 23) that she (Sonali) had died of heart failure. That was around 8 am. I was asleep, as I was unwell. A few hours later, I called them back to confirm and find out how it happened and their whereabouts. It was irregularities in their statement and time of death that made us suspect foul play. Later, we learnt that she was drugged and then killed. We just knew about Sudhir accompanying her and got to know about Sukhwinder much later. My younger brother, Rinku, is in Goa and we are getting all updates from him."

Vatan Dhaka on Sonali's death: We've lost our everything

Speaking about Sudhir Sangwan's arrest, Vatan said, "I want the case to be thoroughly investigated. The family wants to know why they did it and at whose behest. Hamaara sab kuchh khatam ho gaya hai. Beti ki maa aur baap chala gaya. Kuchh reh nahi gaya (We've lost everything. A daughter lost her mother and father, nothing has been left)."

Family claims it was a 'pre-planned' murder

As per IANS, Sonali Phogat's brother, Rinku Dhaka told the reporters on Thursday that she was taken to Goa under the pretext of shooting for a film. "Sudhir Sangwan (PA of Phogat) told us that film shooting was there on August 24. But hotel rooms were booked only for two days, on August 22 and 23. There was no film shoot. It was false. We didn't see any actor or film shoot here." said Rinku.

He also shared that the video doing the rounds on social media of Sonali dancing with Sudhir is an old one from Gurugram and not Goa. Rinku claimed that it was a 'pre-planned murder' and they released this video to malign her image. "This video is old, it is from Gurugram. They made it viral to down her image. It was preplanned for a long time, so they should not be blamed (after her death)," told Rinku Dhaka.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat Death Case Update: Personal assistant confesses to crime, arrested by police

