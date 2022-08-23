Sonali Phogat Demise: 7 Lesser-known facts about the Bigg Boss fame and politician

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat died after suffering a heart attack on Monday night in Goa, a family member said. She had gone to Goa with a few of her staff members. The Indian actress and politician was just 42 years old and was in Goa for a shoot. Hours before her death, she posted a video from her official Instagram account wearing a pink dupatta as a head wrap with Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor...’ playing in the background. She also changed her Twitter profile picture in the same attire. As we try to process the news of Sonali Phogat’s demise, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Sonali was born on 21 September 1979, in Bhuthan Kalan Village, Fatehabad and grew up in Hisar, Haryana. Her father was a farmer and she had one brother and three sisters.

She was married to Sanjay Phogat, but her husband was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hisar in 2016. She is the mother of a girl named Yashodhra Phogat.

Sonali Phogat made her television debut in 2006, as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2019, she featured in the web series “The Story of Badmashgarh.” Sonali has also featured in the music video of the Haryanvi song "Bandook Aali Jaatni” (2019).

In 2020, she became part of the reality show “Bigg Boss 14", hosted by Salman Khan, as a wild card contestant.

Sonali Phogat was a Tik Tok star and she was also very active on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc. She had a massive fan following on social media.

She joined BJP in 2008 and in 2019, she contested Harayana Assembly Elections from the Adampur Constituency. However, she lost the elections to Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi by a margin of 29,471 votes. Phogat also worked for the BJP in the tribal areas of Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. Later, she was made in charge of BJP's scheduled Tribe wing in Haryana, New Delhi, and Chandigarh.

She was National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.

