Sonali Phogat Demise: Kavita Kaushik says 'She was a tigress, a strong single mother, I pray for her daughter'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, politician and former actress Sonali Phogat bid adieu to her mortal life on Monday, August 22. She succumbed to cardiac arrest during her stay in Goa. The 41-year-old complained of uneasiness to her staff, and she was then rushed to a hospital in Goa. As per News18, her postmortem is being conducted and the local police officials are also in the hospital. Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left her friends, family members, and fans numb.

Kavita Kaushik on Sonali Phogat's demise

Sonali Phogat was seen in Bigg Boss 14 and shared a good equation with all her contestants. Kavita Kaushik was also a part of the same season but never met Phogat as the latter made a wild card entry. When Pinkvilla spoke to Kavita about Sonali Phogat's demise, she said, "Unfortunately, Sonali ji and me never met as she had entered the show after I walked out of it, I haven't seen her on the show but I'm aware that personally, she was a tigress, a strong single mother and politician. It's shocking and heartbreaking to know about her untimely demise. I pray for her daughter and wish her maximum strength to deal with this tragedy."

Other celebs mourn Sonali's sudden death

Former Bigg Boss contestants Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Himanshi Khurana also mourned Sonali Phogat's untimely death. Aly Goni is also left heartbroken. For the unversed, Sonali had a crush on Aly inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, and they shared a healthy equation.

Sonali's political career

On the political front, Sonali contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi. On the personal front, she is survived by her 18-year-old daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

