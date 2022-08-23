Sonali Phogat Demise: Nikki Tamboli remembers her Bigg Boss 14 friend through a heartfelt video

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest, says reports. The news of her demise has left the entertainment and political industry in deep shock. As per a News 18 report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff, who accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. She was extremely active in her political career, and reportedly, the former actress had made a post on Instagram prior to this unfortunate incident. She also changed her Twitter profile picture.

The News18 report stated that Sonali Phogat's postmortem is underway and the police officials have also arrived at the hospital. She was taken to the hospital by her team after she complained of uneasiness to her staff. Sonali participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 14 and became a household name. Her stint on the show and cute camaraderie with her co-contestants was loved by all. Nikki Tamboli, who bonded with the late politician-actress inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, has posted a video remembering her. She captioned the video, "Life is so unpredictable. RIP Sonali ji." In the video, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli were seen dancing their hearts out.

Himanshi Khurana also remembered the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat.

On the political front, Sonali contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

She is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

