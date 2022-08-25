Sonali Phogat Post-Mortem Report: 'Multiple blunt force injuries' mentioned, 2 associates named accused

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape, abuse.

Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left the entertainment and political industry in shock. Sonali passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest. She complained of uneasiness to her staff, who had accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. Reportedly, she had gone out to party and returned the next day only to be taken to the hospital. Post her untimely demise, Sonali's sister alleged that the late actress' food was poisoned. On August 22, Sonali informed her mother that she was feeling uneasy after eating food. Sonali's sister had also said that Sonali informed, "Mere pe kuch saazish ho rahi hai."

Now, as per NDTV report, Sonali Phogat's postmortem report claims that "There are multiple blunt force injuries over the body". As reported by the publication, the postmortem report clearly mentions that the reason for Sonali's death has to be ascertained by the police officer. For the last two days, Sonali's family has been pressing the Goa Police to register a case of murder, and only then they will allow the postmortem to be done. Today, on 25th August, the Goa Police registered a murder case against Sonali's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi, who were with Sonali Phogat when she arrived in Goa on Monday.

The late actress's family has been demanding a CBI Probe but it has not been ordered yet. As reported by NDTV, the Haryana Chief Minister said that he is not aware whether the postmortem report is out or not but if her family is saying so and if they have submitted it in writing to him then he will order that.

However, Sonali's PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi have been booked under Section 302 after Sonali's younger brother Rinku Dhaka submitted a 4-5 page complaint requesting an FIR to the Goa Police against these two. In this complaint, multiple allegations have been labeled against Sudhir Sangwan which states that he had cut her contacts off from her family and even the family had to take his permission to meet Sonali. A day before her demise, Sonali contacted her family member and alleged that Sudhir has mixed something in her food that made her feel uneasy. It is reported that Sonali also mentioned to her family member that a couple of days before there was a theft in her house and her PA Sudhir was responsible for it. She also said that once she is back in Haryana from Goa, she will lodge a complaint against Sudhir and get him punished.

Sonali's brother's complaint also includes that the late actress was earlier raped by her PA Sudhir Sangwan several times and a video must also have been recorded by Sudhir based on which he was blackmailing Sonali for the last couple of years. Sonali's family has also lodged another complaint in Hissar on how multiple electronic gadgets from Sonali's house have been stolen and found missing after her death.

As per the publication's report, Sonali Phogat was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday, August 23 morning.

Sonali Phogat was a politician-actor and came into the limelight after she participated in Bigg Boss 14. On the personal front, Sonali is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with rape, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

