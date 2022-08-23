Sonali Phogat posted THIS video a few hours before breathing her last; WATCH

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest, said reports. The news of her demise has left the entertainment and political industry in deep shock and many are mourning her loss. As per News18 report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff, who accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. She was active in her political career, and reportedly, the former actress had made a post on Instagram before this unfortunate incident.

Prior to her sudden demise, Sonali Phogat had posted a video of herself on her Instagram handle. In this video, she looked pretty as she donned a pink turban and opted for a white top, and paired brown formal pants with Mohammad Rafi’s song ‘Rukh Se Zara Naqaab’ playing in the background. Her video had more than 12k likes and now post her demise, her comment section is flooded with 'Rest In Peace' messages. Fans, followers, and friends are taken aback by this saddening news and are finding it difficult to believe it.

Former Bigg Boss contestants Himanshi Khurana, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and Aly Goni took to their social media handles and mourned Sonali Phogat's untimely death.

Sonali's entertainment career:

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant made her television debut in 2006, as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2019, she featured in the web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh.' Sonali has also appeared in the Haryanvi music video, 'Bandook Aali Jaatni' (2019). In 2020, she became a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, as a wild card contestant.

Sonali's political career:

Sonali joined the political party BJP in 2008, and in 2019, she contested Harayana Assembly Elections from the Adampur Constituency. However, she lost the elections to Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi by a margin of 29,471 votes. Phogat also worked for the development of the tribal areas in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. Later, she was made in charge of BJP's scheduled Tribe wing in Haryana, New Delhi, and Chandigarh.

On the personal front, Sonali is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

