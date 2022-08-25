Sonali Phogat's brother alleges his late sister was raped and blackmailed by her colleagues; Report

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape.

Politician and Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Sonali Phogat's sudden demise has left the entertainment and political industry in shock. Sonali passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest. She complained of uneasiness to her staff, who had accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. Reportedly, she had gone out to party and returned the next day only to be taken to the hospital. Post her untimely demise, Sonali's sister had alleged that the late actress' food was poisoned. On August 22, Sonali informed her mother that she was feeling uneasy after eating food. Sonali's sister had also said that Sonali informed, "Mere pe kuch saazish ho rahi hai."

A recent video shared by ETimes claims that Sonali Phogat's younger brother Rinku Dhaka has alleged that his late sister was earlier raped by her PA Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder. While interacting with the media, Rinku Dhaka said that it was a 'pre-planned murder'. As per the video, Rinku has also accused that Sudhir and Sukhwinder had blackmailed Sonali by making videos of the heinous act. Reportedly, Sonali's brother said that she had called her mother, sister and younger brother-in-law Aman on that ill-fated night and told them that Sudhir gave her something in the food due to which she is getting restless.

As per the video, Rinku also alleged that the CCTV camera and many other important things have gone missing from her Haryana farmhouse after her death. Talking more about it, Rinku added that Sudhir Sangwan got to know that there is no one at Sonali's farmhouse and he took the advantage of this situation and sent a man to rob Sonali's cameras, laptop and cellphone.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant has ordered a 'thorough investigation' in actress-turned-politician Sonali Phogat's death case. Though as per the video, Sonali's family claims that the Goa police have yet not filed an FIR. However, police have begun the investigation after registering a case of unnatural death. Sonali's family also suspects foul play and has thus given a written complaint to the Goa Police against the two.

Sonali's entertainment career:

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant made her television debut in 2006, as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2019, she was featured in the web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh.' Sonali has also appeared in the Haryanvi music video, 'Bandook Aali Jaatni' (2019). In 2020, she became a part of the reality shows Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, as a wild card contestant.

On the personal front, Sonali is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

DISCLAIMER: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with rape, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.