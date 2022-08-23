Sonali Phogat's sister claims that actress's food was poisoned: 'She suspected something was mixed'

BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday, August 22, following a cardiac arrest. The news of her demise spread like wildfire on social media and her colleagues and fans have been mourning her untimely loss. As per the News18 report, Sonali complained of uneasiness to her staff, who accompanied the 41-year-old on her Goa trip. Reportedly, she had gone out to party and returned the next day only to be taken to the hospital.

As mentioned in Etimes report, Sonali's sister has alleged that the politician-actress food was poisoned as she spoke to a local news channel. She claimed that Sonali was fine and going out for shooting and had informed that she will return by 27th August. Yesterday on August 22, Sonali informed her mother that she was feeling uneasy after eating food. As mentioned in the report, at night Sonali told her mother that there was a conspiracy being run behind her and suspected something had been mixed in her food. Today, morning when Sonali's sister heard the news of her demise she was left shocked and cried. Sonali's sister informed that sonali said, "mere pe kuch saazish ho rahi hai..."

Reportedly, the DGP of Goa has ruled out anything suspicious and a post-mortem is awaited for further clarification. Sonali's body has been kept at Goa Medical College in Bambolim. The postmortem is likely to take place tomorrow, August 24.

Sonali's entertainment career:

The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant made her television debut in 2006, as an anchor in a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2019, she was featured in the web series 'The Story of Badmashgarh.' Sonali has also appeared in the Haryanvi music video, 'Bandook Aali Jaatni' (2019). In 2020, she became a part of the reality shows Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, as a wild card contestant.

Sonali's political career:

Sonali joined the political party BJP in 2008, and in 2019, she contested Haryana Assembly Elections from the Adampur Constituency. However, she lost the elections to Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi by a margin of 29,471 votes. Phogat also worked for the development of the tribal areas in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. Later, she was made in charge of BJP's scheduled Tribe wing in Haryana, New Delhi, and Chandigarh.

On the personal front, Sonali is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

