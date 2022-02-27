Sonarika Bhadoria: I haven't been paid for Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali yet, it's been 3 years

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev fame actress Sonarika Bhadoria has made a shocking revelation. She has claimed that her dues for the show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali have not been cleared till now. The actress shared the news during an interview with The Times of India. To note, the show was aired on Colors channel in 2018 and starred Shaheer Sheikh and Sonarika Bhadoria in the lead roles. The actress has further claimed that it has been three years and the wait is still going on.

Talking to the above-mentioned portal, Sonarika said that she is still waiting for the money that amounts to over Rs 70 lakh. "Not only mine but the dues of several other actors and technicians from the show are not paid. It was my worst time. Everything from my end in terms of legal formalities and paperwork is done," she added. The actress also revealed how she shot for a film before the pandemic, but it has not been released yet.

Sonarika also mentioned that she wishes to work on the OTT platform. She is also working on a web show and is quite excited about it. Sonarika is known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati / Adi Shakti in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She has also worked in Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi.

In 2015, Bhadoria made her debut in Telugu cinema as Parvathi in Jadoogadu. She was seen in Speedunnodu, the Telugu remake of 2012 hit romantic drama film Sundarapandian and was praised for her performance.

