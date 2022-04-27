Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan & other singers join hands to pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

The upcoming melodious event in the memory of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be a grand event. For the special evening, 18 prominent singers of the country will come together on one stage to pay tribute to her legacy and the beautiful memories she created for us to cherish. Her voice holds a very special place in our hearts and left an indelible mark in every Indian’s mind.

StarPlus has announced an exclusive series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ bringing 18 popular voices together as the music industry stands in solidarity to honour the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

The grand tribute will include Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Pyarelal ji, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha take the stage and sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs.

Blended with emotions and nostalgia, the singers will also share their memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the legendary singer, who has over the course of her career impacted many lives and inspired millions.

Talking about the series, popular singer Shaan said, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, admire and love but also someone to whom every Indian is deeply connected. I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this.”

Also present at this tribute event will be Lata Mangeshkar’s family, as they join in this special showcasing of her work.

Produced by Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ is all set to bring many voices to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with emotion and hope, that of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The 8 episode, hour-long series is out 1st May 2022 only on StarPlus.

