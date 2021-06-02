Sonu Nigam defends Amit Kumar for Indian Idol 12 backlash; Says he is simple man & has kept a dignified silenc

Former Indian Idol judge Sonu Nigam talks in the support of Amit Kumar and asks people to respect his silence.

A prominent Bollywood singer and highly famous celebrity Sonu Nigam has recently reacted to the controversy surrounding Amit Kumar. The son of legendary singer and music composer Kishore Kumar, who is Amit Kumar, had come to an episode of Indian Idol 12. He was called as a special guest on the Kishore Kumar special episode of singing reality show, where the team of contestants, judges, and host sang 100 hit songs of Kishore Kumar. But the show was highly criticized for the poor singing and execution. Later in an interview, Amit Kumar revealed that he also did not like the show but only came for the money. This led to people criticizing the show and him for not being honest.

Seeing the situation, the former judge of Indian Idol came to Amit Kumar’s assistance and said in a video that Amit Kumar is a huge personality and son of their Guru. He said that he is a very experienced man and has seen the music industry much longer than any of the people who are criticizing him. He added that he has seen the world more than us and has worked with so many people and for a long time. He is a simple gentleman and if he is not saying anything, then he is maintaining a dignified silence. He also asked people to not take undue advantage of him.

Numerous celebrities had spoken over the Amit Kuma controversy like Manoj Muntashir, who is currently judging the show, said that if he has not like the format of the episode then he would have refused to be a part of the show

Credits :Hindustan Times

