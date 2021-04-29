Sonu Nigam slams Tripura DM for disrupting a wedding; Asks him to spread happiness and not misuse his power

Sonu Nigam has expressed his anger over the misconduct of the Tripura DM at a wedding for exceeding curfew hours.

Sonu Nigam took to Instagram recently to condemn the West Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Sailesh Kumar Yadav. A video has become viral in which the DM is seen disrupting a marriage function as it had exceeded the curfew time. He tears the papers that the family members show him and also scolds a police officer. His misconduct and shouting at the bride as well as groom has upset the singer. So, Sonu Nigam took to social media to express himself.

In the video shared by Sonu Nigam, he spoke at length about the actions of Tripura DM. He said that he is shocked by the behaviour of the DM and the way he was shouting at everyone. He added that the wedding is a very special occasion for the bride, groom and their families. His shouting has completely ruined the day for them and they will never want to recall the day in their life. He asked how dare he speak to people like that. He added that he could have spoken politely to the family if they had exceeded the time frame but this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and shameful.

He added that in the present difficult situation, people are already in pain and suffering. Hence, he should spread happiness. He said that he has the power, so he should use it for the benefit of people and not misuse his power. He also added that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very gentle with people.

Sailesh Kumar Yadav apologised for his behavior on Tuesday and said that he did not want to “hurt anyone’s sentiments”. He said people in the wedding were violating Section 144 and approximately 30 people who were arrested were released later.

