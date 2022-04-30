Sony TV announces Shark Tank India's season 2; Registrations begin

Sony TV's popular business reality show Shark Tank India premiered on 20 December 2021. Due to its unique concept, it quickly grabbed the interest of the audience and became popular. This show gave a platform for budding entrepreneurs to present their strong and sometimes weird business ideas. These ideas were presented before the real-life investors and entrepreneurs referred to as sharks on the show. These real-life sharks comprised entrepreneurs from different industry sectors who brought their expertise to the table and either invested or rejected ideas. They were Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential.

Now Shark Tank India is all set to come back with its second season. Today Sony TV took to its official Instagram handle and announced this news. They posted a promo and informed the budding entrepreneurs that the registration for the second season has begun. The caption read, "Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business! Registrations for #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony have begun. Download/Upgrade the SonyLIV app to register your business idea. Link in Bio. #SharkTankIndiaRegisterationsopen". As per the promo uploaded by Sony TV, the first season of Shark Tank India received 85,000+ applications, and the sharks invested Rs 42 crore across 67 businesses.

The first season was a huge success and it will interesting to see what the second season has to offer. Shark Tank India is based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

