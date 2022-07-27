Soon-to-be parents Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora are excited and 'can't wait' to welcome their baby; PIC

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are on cloud nine as they are soon going to embrace parenthood for the first time. This couple is all set to welcome their little one in the month of August. They are excited to enter this new phase of their lives. Dheeraj and Vinny had announced their pregnancy a few months back on social media. They had also hosted a baby shower which was attended by their family and close friends. The duo are enjoying each and every moment of this journey and are also sharing it with their fans.

Vinny and Dheeraj's new picture

Today, Vinny took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Dheeraj from their latest pregnancy photoshoot. In this photo, Dheeraj can be seen smiling and facing the camera as he adorably places his hand on Vinny's baby bump and back. On the other hand, Vinny is seeing on the left and smiling with joy and posing for the picture. Here, she can be seen dressed in a white dress that has black leafy prints whereas Dheeraj looks dapper in a black shirt. Sharing this snap, she captioned, "Can’t wait to meet this lil person that is half me & half you".

The couple's friends such as Shiny Doshi, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and others have commented on this picture. Shiny dropped heart emoticons whereas Divyanka expressed her excitement and wrote, "Love this one! Even we can't wait!

Dheeraj and Vinny's love tale:

Dheeraj and Vinny are among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for nearly 7 years and then decided to get married. They tied the knot in 2016 and are now the most romantic couple in the industry.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional commitments:

Dheeraj will soon be seen in 'Sherdil Shergill' opposite Surbhi Chandna. The show will soon start airing on Colors TV.

