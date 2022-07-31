Soon-to-be parents Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora look adorable as they drop PICS from their pregnancy photoshoot

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time in August this year. The duo is excited to enter this new phase of their lives. Dheeraj and Vinny had announced their pregnancy a few months back on social media. They had also hosted a baby shower which was attended by their family and close friends. The duo are enjoying each and every moment of this journey and are also sharing it with their fans.

Today, Vinny took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures with Dheeraj from their latest pregnancy photoshoot. In the first photo, the two are adorably kissing each other whereas, in the second picture, Dheeraj can be seen embracing Vinny from the back, and both are all smiles as they look at the camera. Sharing these beautiful snaps, Vinny captioned, "The butterflies you gave me turned into tiny kicks". Many fans of the couple and their friends have showered love on their pictures.

Dheeraj and Vinny are among the most adored couples in the TV industry. They met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. It was almost like love at first sight for the duo, and their off-screen chemistry was undeniable. The couple dated for nearly 7 years and then decided to get married. They tied the knot in 2016 and are now the most romantic couple in the industry.

On the professional front, Dheeraj will soon be seen in 'Sherdil Shergill' opposite Surbhi Chandna. The show will soon start airing on Colors TV.

