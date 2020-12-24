Soon to be wed Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get a clay impression of their hands ahead of wedding; See Pic

The pictures of their hand casting were shared by Gauahar Khan on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are completely enjoying their on-going wedding ceremonies. The pictures and videos of every ceremony are creating a sensation on the internet. Today, the mehendi ceremony was held and pictures have already gone viral on social media. However, just before their wedding festivities kickstarted, the couple had celebrated their special moment and got a hand clay impression done. The pictures were shared by Gauahar Khan herself on her Instagram handle. They got their hand casting done by the famous artist Bhavna Jasra.

Gauahar Khan wrote, “Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever ! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us.♥️ #Myfathands hahahah , @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands, hahah.” She even thanked Bhavna and shared a picture with her. The actress also mentioned the kids in the caption. Gauahar and Zaid Darbar wedding will take place on December 25 in Mumbai.

Take a look at her Instagram post:

After months of rumours, Gauahar and Zaid had accepted their relationship in public. They had revealed their love story with a video and titled it as a lockdown story. The video narrates how lockdown helped them come closer to each other.

Also Read: WATCH: Gauahar Khan's sweet gesture towards paps as she leaves for wedding festivities will win your hearts

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×