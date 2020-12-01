Soon to wed Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal are all smiles as they pose with singer’s mother during their tilak

Ahead of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding, the singer’s mother has shared a beautiful pic from his tilak ceremony and it is unmissable.

Love is in the air for celebs in tinselvile. This is evident as several celeb couples have been walking down the aisle lately. After Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s grand wedding, the bubbly singer’s dear friend Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot. Yes! You read it right. The renowned singer turned actor is marrying his ladylove Shweta Agarwal. In fact, their wedding ceremonies have already begun and the soon to wed couple is enjoying every bit of it.

Recently, Aditya’s mother Deepa Narayan shared a beautiful picture from the former Indian Idol host’s Tilak ceremony. In the picture, the soon to wed couple were all smiles as they posed together with Deepa. While groom-to-be Aditya looked dapper in a dark blue attire with floral embroidery and was wearing a garland, soon-to-be bride Shweta looked resplendent in her golden lehenga and she had tied her hair in a low bun. Interestingly, Aditya also shared a beautiful pic with his fiancee from the ceremony wherein the couple was seen sharing a hearty laugh.

Take a look at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Tilak ceremony pics:

It is reported that Aditya and Shweta will be tying the knot on December 1, 2020. To note, the couple has been dating each other for a couple of years and have been going strong ever since. Spilling beans about how he had proposed his lady, Aditya had told Times of India, “I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that the Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger.”

