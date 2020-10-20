Soon to wed Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception card goes viral on social media; Take a look

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are rumoured to tie the knot this month after dating each other for quite some time.

The COVID 19 pandemic might be giving everyone a tough time, but Neha Kakkar’s fans have a major reason to grin ear to ear. After all the bubbly singer is all set to walk down the aisle. Yes! You read it right. According to the media reports, Neha, who has been dating Rohanpreet Singh for quite some time now, is all set to tie the knot with him this week. Ever since the news came into light, a lot has been said and written about Neha and Rohan’s wedding.

While the speculations surrounding Neha and Rohan’s wedding continue to be rife, their wedding reception card has, reportedly, been leaked and it going viral on social media. It happens to be a cream coloured card with golden font and carries the details of the ceremony. As per the invitation card doing the rounds on social media, Rohan and Neha’s wedding reception will take place on October 26 in Zirakpur, Punjab. The invitation was sent by Rohan’s family and it has certainly added fuel to Neha and Rohan’s wedding rumours.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception card:

Earlier, Neha, who seems to be head over heels in love with Rohan, had shared a beautiful video of her first meeting with Rohan’s family and the bride to be was all smiles as she was sitting beside her man hands in hand. She captioned the video as, “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.”

