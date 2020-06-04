Sourabh Raaj Jain opens up on Patiala Babes going off air; Says ‘We were not expecting this at all’

Patiala Babes, which featured Ashnoor Kaur and Sourabh Raaj Jain in the lead, was axed abruptly amid the lockdown.

The COVID 19 lockdown has hit the entertainment industry quite hard and there is no doubt it. While the shooting and movie releases have been stalled for over two months now, several popular daily soaps also witnessed an abrupt end. Amid this was Sony TV’s Patiala Babes featuring Ashnoor Kaur in the lead. The show was among the most loved soaps on the Indian television but was axed owing to coronavirus crisis. While the news came to a shock for the audience, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who played the new male lead in Patiala Babes, was also surprised by the decision.

During his recent interaction with Bombay Times, Sourabh stated what while he didn’t expect the show to end abruptly given its massive popularity, he feels nobody can be blamed for it at the moment. However, he does feel bad about his team, the junior artists and the make up artists who became jobless with Patiala Babes going off air suddenly.

“It came as a shock to us because we were not expecting this at all; in fact, people were liking the show very much. But this is something which is not in our hands. It’s a decision taken by the channel and the production house and we have to abide by it. I feel bad for all the people, who were a part of this show. It’s not only the actors and technicians, but it’s also the lightmen, the set dada, make-up artistes...they all had work and suddenly now, they don’t. But, then again, it’s nobody’s fault, given the current situation. The decision has been taken; we have to accept and move on,” he was quoted saying.

As of now, Sourabh is spending the lockdown with his family. And while his popular show Mahabharat is also witnessing a re-run he is enjoying watching it with his loved one.

