Sourabh Raaj Jain to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Here’s what we know

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was last seen in Patiala Babes, will reportedly be appearing in the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a very popular name in the television industry. The actor is known for a variety of roles portrayed by him on TV shows. He has played numerous positive and negative roles, for which he has been immensely appreciated by the audiences. He has worked in numerous roles in serial, mythological shows, and has even participated in some popular reality shows like Nach Baliye. He is one actor who cannot be stereotyped for a particular type of role. And now as per a recent update, the actor has been finalized for the famous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

According to media reports, Sourabh will be seen among the participants of the stunt based reality show and will be seen performing some spilling stunts. Interestingly, he was approached for the show in the earlier season also, but he could not join owing to his other commitments. Given the fact that Sourabh is known for his roles in the fiction genre and mythological dramas, it will be interesting to see him do adventure on the show. Besides, KKK11 is also likely to serve as an excellent challenge as well as an adventure for him.

As per reports, the makers of the show are also in talks with and Eijaz Khan for the show. The media reports also suggested that Urvashi Dholakia has also been signed for the show. Reportedly, Sharad Malhotra of Naagin was also approached for the show, however, he had reportedly, opted out owing to some doubts about the stunts in the show. Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli might also be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Credits :Times of India

