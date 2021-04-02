  1. Home
  2. tv

Sourabh Raaj Jain to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Here’s what we know

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was last seen in Patiala Babes, will reportedly be appearing in the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Mumbai
Sourabh Raaj Jain to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Here’s what we know
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sourabh Raaj Jain is a very popular name in the television industry. The actor is known for a variety of roles portrayed by him on TV shows. He has played numerous positive and negative roles, for which he has been immensely appreciated by the audiences. He has worked in numerous roles in serial, mythological shows, and has even participated in some popular reality shows like Nach Baliye. He is one actor who cannot be stereotyped for a particular type of role. And now as per a recent update, the actor has been finalized for the famous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

According to media reports, Sourabh will be seen among the participants of the stunt based reality show and will be seen performing some spilling stunts. Interestingly, he was approached for the show in the earlier season also, but he could not join owing to his other commitments. Given the fact that Sourabh is known for his roles in the fiction genre and mythological dramas, it will be interesting to see him do adventure on the show. Besides, KKK11 is also likely to serve as an excellent challenge as well as an adventure for him. 

As per reports, the makers of the show are also in talks with Arjun Bijlani and Eijaz Khan for the show. The media reports also suggested that Urvashi Dholakia has also been signed for the show. Reportedly, Sharad Malhotra of Naagin was also approached for the show, however, he had reportedly, opted out owing to some doubts about the stunts in the show. Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli might also be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: From Parth Samthaan to Shaheer Sheikh, 8 celebs we would love to see in the new season

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty to return with Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11; Will start shooting from Summer 2021
Sourabh Raaj Jain pens a heartwarming note recalling his stint as Neil Oberoi in Patiala Babes; See POST
EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni on rumours of dating Jasmin Bhasin: She is my best friend NOT my girlfriend
Naagin 4's Nia Sharma is full of 'swag' as she begins shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi special edition; WATCH
Nakuul Mehta's latest post has a special 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' connection and it's hilarious; Take a look
Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: Farah Khan REPLACES Rohit Shetty to host special edition? Here's the truth
close