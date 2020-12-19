Sourabh Raaj Jain pens a heartwarming note recalling his stint as Neil Oberoi in Patiala Babes; See POST

Sourabh Raaj Jain recently took to Instagram to celebrate completing a year in Patiala Babes. He also penned a heartfelt note while thanking everyone.

Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the most promising actors in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The handsome star has been a part of many popular shows. Among them, his show Patiala Babes stands out and is still adored for his sizzling chemistry with Ashnoor Kaur. As the show recently completed two years, the actor has taken to his social media handle to recall the fond memories associated with it while expressing his gratitude to everyone.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sourabh shared a clip of one of his favourites scenes from the show with a heartfelt note. He added a caption that reads, “We say a 'breath of fresh air' and I know how lucky I was to get this just at the right time. After having done back to back heavy shows like Mahakaali, Chandragupta Mayura, etc I was wanting to explore something different. Nach Baliye had given me a taste of reality but what else I thought? A “chef” for someone who had never really stepped into a kitchen and cooked seemed like quite an interesting challenge. Its gentle vibes with a powerful impact in terms of social messages, till it lasted, Patiala Babes was a fulfilling and enjoyable experience.”

He adds, “Corona with our social lives and regular routines also took the show away, just the way many lost their regular jobs, I too felt the same pinch, the same remorse. Last year today was the day I had entered the show as Neil and so here's looking back at this beautiful yet short lived journey.” Sourabh concludes the post saying “I want to thank each and everyone who was associated with this show along with all of you, for all the love that you all showered upon us. Neil shall live in my heart forever and ever!”

Take a look at Sourabh Raaj Jain’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Patiala Babes was written by Rajita Sharma and Rahul Sharma. Directed by Yusuf Ansari, it also featured Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave in the lead roles. The daily soap went off-air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan hilariously calls Neha Kakkar 'jealous' for not attending his wedding; Latter gives a befitting

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sourabh Raaj Jain Instagram

Share your comment ×