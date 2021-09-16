Sourabh Raaj Jain & Shaheer Sheikh share gratitude post as Mahabharat completes 8 years on screen

Sourabh Raaj Jain rose to fame with the role of Lord Krishna in the popular mythological show Mahabharat. The actor was highly appreciated for his acting chops and flawless expressions in the show. He recently shared a video on social media as he thanked everyone who was a part of the show as the show completed 8 years of going on-air. In the video he offered numorous glimpses from the shoot and with other actors.

In the video shared by Sourabh Jain, there is a montage of stills from the episodes of the mythological show. He also shared pictures of other cast members like Shaheer Sheikh, Paras Arora and others. He shared in the caption, “To everyone who were part of it, To everyone who took part in it, To everyone who are still part of it, To everyone who are yet to be part of it, To each one of you Thank you Thank you Thank you.”

Shaheer Sheikh also shared a post as he remembered his unforgettable journey. See post-

Sourabh Raaj Jain was last seen in the television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show was shot in Cape Town, where ha had performed stunts. The actor was eliminated very early in the show. Apart from KKK11, he has also been part of other shows like Meet Mila De Rabba, Kasamh Se, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Uttaran, Porus, Patiala Babes, and others. Present he is playing lead role in the show Vighnanarta Ganesh.

