Sourabh Raaj Jain to stop doing reality shows; Says, ‘They have more fiction than reality’

Sourabh Raaj Jain rose to popularity with his portrayal of Lord Krishna on the television screen. The actor who has been a part of multiple shows in his acting career is a contestant in the latest season of the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was also a participant in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his wife Ridhima. However, looks like Sourabh would like to put an end to doing reality shows for the moment. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he wants to stay away from reality shows for now.

The actor shared that he rather loves doing fiction and stepping into new characters. Speaking to ETimes, Sourabh said, “While reality shows give you an adrenaline rush, I feel that they have more fiction than reality. And there’s too much that’s in the hands of the makers. In fact, the lines of fair and unfair are often blurred and hence I am done with reality shows for now!” When asked if he experienced something during the shoot of KKK, he replied that he does not want to get into the details. He further adds that there’s much more to reality shows than what meets the eye.

The actor stated, “There’s very little that is in an actor’s hands except to give it their best, and hence I would rather let my work speak for itself. I gave my 100 percent to the stunts and what was required of me and I’m glad I did my best. Not once did I abort a task or receive a fear fanda. I was clear that I wouldn’t leave a task midway and give up.”

Sourabh goes on to add that the pandemic and the consequent break from work has made him realize that he only wants to take up characters that challenge and excite him. Sourabh shared that he is excited to face the camera again, and hopes that it happens soon.

