Sourabh Raaj Jain thanks fans for showering love on Mahabharat & Patiala Babes; Says 'It truly means a lot'

Sourabh Raaj Jain has recently expressed his gratitude towards fans for showering immense love and support upon his two shows Mahabharat and Patiala Babes. Check out his latest tweet.

Sourabh Raaj Jain is currently one of the most popular actors of Indian telly town. The handsome hunk who initially made his debut with the youth-based show titled REMIX is now basking with popularity because of playing mythological characters including that of Lord Krishna. Needless to say, the actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for his stellar performances in programs. Sourabh stunned everyone last year when he took part in the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye.

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle and expressed gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers for showering love and support upon two of his shows, Mahabharat and Patiala Babes. Here’s what he writes, “Tweeples thank you so much for innumerable messages from last so many days for both #Mahabharata and #patialababes just want to let you all know, it truly means a lot to me that somewhere I could become a medium to touch your lives. Love u all...Good night.”

Check out his tweet below:

Tweeples thank you so much for innumerable messages from last so many days for both #Mahabharata and #patialababes just want to let you all know, it truly means a lot to me that somewhere I could become a medium to touch your lives. Love u all....Good night — Sourabh raaj jain (saurabhraajjain) May 10, 2020

For the unversed, Sourabh is currently seen in the popular show Patiala Babes in which he plays the role of Chef Neil Oberoi. Unfortunately, as per the latest buzz, this show will reportedly go off-air. As for Sourabh, the actor is currently under home quarantine just like every other person in this country. He had recently wished his mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day by sharing a few of her throwback pictures on his social media handle.

Credits :Twitter

