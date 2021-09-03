'Speechless' by Sidharth Shukla's demise, friend Arti Singh says 'You were not supposed to go so soon'

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s tragic death on Thursday morning came as a rude shock to the country. His loved ones and fans were left extremely devasted by the unfortunate incident. Many of them took to social media to express their shock and pay tribute to the actor. Sidharth’s close friend Arti Singh also shared a heartbreaking post on her Instagram handle. Sharing a collage featuring herself and Sidharth together, Arti expressed that she is speechless by the news.

The collage shared by Arti has two images – one of which shows Sidharth feeding Arti and the other features the two of them in a happy embrace. Posting the collage, a grieving Arti wrote, “Speechless u were not suppose to go so soon sid ..i still cant believe u left all of us . Your fans your family your friends. U will b missed always. Rest in peace ..”. Fans of the actor are deeply saddened and left many comments with crying and broken heart emojis. Popular television actor also left a comment on Arti’s post with a broken heart emoticon.

Have a look at Arti Singh’s post below:

Sidharth and Arti have been friends for a long time. They had appeared together on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, where the former went on to emerge the winner. Both of them had a really good bond on the show and made a lot of good memories together. Earlier today, Arti was spotted outside Sidharth Shukla’s residence.

Popular television and film actress Ankita Lokhande also took to Instagram stories to pay tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

Take a look:

The cause of the actor’s death is yet to be known. His last rites will be conducted tomorrow on September 3rd after his mortal remains are handed over to the family.

We pray that Sidharth’s family, friends, and fans find the strength to cope with this most heart-wrenching loss.

